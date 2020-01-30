Savannah felon admits to weeks-long, two-state robbery and carjacking spree

SAVANNAH (WJBF) – Prosecutors say a Georgia man who admitted to being involved in a string of armed robberies and carjackings could be sentenced to life in prison. 30-year-old Demetrius Lamar Jackson aka Meechy pleaded guilty to multiple charges Wednesday.

He and an accomplice were accused of at least five robberies and at least three carjackings in Georgia and South Carolina in the span of about three weeks in November 2018.

Nov. 6, 2018: Jackson robbed an employee of a Boost Mobile store in Savannah at gunpoint while the employee was transporting cash for the store. Jackson shot the store manager in the abdomen when she came to assist, and fled the scene in a car driven by his accomplice, Nautica Morgan, 23, of Savannah.

Nov. 12: Jackson approached a young couple who was washing a Nissan sedan at a midtown Savannah carwash. Jackson pointed a gun at them and twice pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned. Jackson then sped away in the victims' car.

Nov. 13 : Jackson robbed a Valdosta, Ga., Boost Mobile employee and his girlfriend at gunpoint. The getaway car was the one stolen at the Savannah car wash.

Nov. 19: Morgan attempted to steal merchandise from a beauty store in Augusta, Ga. When the store manager followed Morgan, Jackson pointed a gun at the manager. Jackson and Morgan later carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint from a woman at a nearby CVS. Later that day, at a Walgreens pharmacy in Conyers, Ga., Jackson held a man at gunpoint and attempted to steal his car, then stole a purse.

Nov. 20: Jackson robbed a Boost Mobile store in East Point, Ga. Armed with a pistol, Jackson ordered the store's employees to empty the cash register and safe. He then demanded the employees kneel on the floor of a back room and surrender a key to the store and their personal cell phones, debit cards, and cash before he fled.

Nov. 21: Jackson carjacked a 73-year-old woman in Athens, Ga., while she was vacuuming her SUV. Jackson threatened to shoot her and then pistol-whipped her in the head. Later that same day, Jackson walked into a Boost Mobile store in Aiken, S.C., pulled out a gun and demanded money. Before he left with the store's cash, Jackson seized an employee's cellphone and smashed it.

Nov. 23: Jackson attempted to rob a Boost Mobile store in Columbia, S.C., but a store employee shot Jackson during the robbery. To drive Jackson to a nearby emergency room, Morgan used a Chevrolet Tahoe that she and Jackson had carjacked in Georgetown, S.C., a few hours earlier

The crime spree ended when a store employee shot Jackson during an armed robbery. The mandatory minimum sentence for Jackson is 17 years in prison but a prosecutor says he could receive a life sentence.

