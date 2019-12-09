Saudi gunman tweeted against US before naval base shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – The FBI is confirming it is operating on the assumption that the deadly attack at the Pensacola, Florida, naval base by a Saudi flight student was an act of terrorism, while a US official says the gunman had apparently gone on Twitter shortly before the shooting to blast US support of Israel and accuse America of being anti-Muslim.

Investigators are working to establish whether the killer, identified as 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani, 21, of the Royal Saudi Air Force, acted alone.

Alshamrani fatally shot three people in a classroom building Friday before he was killed by a sheriff’s deputy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called Sunday for heightened security vetting of foreign nationals bound for training on US bases.

