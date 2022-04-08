AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Due to the condition of the grounds at Perry Memorial Park, the Community Easter Egg Hunt has been relocated to the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

That venue is located at 841 Edgefield Ave NW.

The program includes egg hunts, games, crafts for kids, light refreshments, and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.

This is a free event for children ages 10 and under, with prizes awarded for each age category.

The scheduled egg hunts are as follows:

Therapeutic 30, for a child who may require accommodations to participate, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (They will do their best to minimize loud noises.)

1-2 year olds, 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

3-4 year olds, 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

5-6 year olds, 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

7-8 year olds, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

9-10 year olds, 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information, call 803-642-7631.