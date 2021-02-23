Saturday Market back after COVID restrictions are lifted

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The worry was Riverwalk had seen it’s last Saturday Market but now the popular event will return next month.

‘I am so thrilled, it’s like the sun has come out after a year of clouds I can’t even tell you how excited I am,” said Brooke Buxton, the Saturday Market Director.

The Saturday Market can attract as many as five thousand people it’s weekly event, but since it’s held at Riverwalk its under the city’s COVID restrictions.

There was talk of the market moving, so commissioners voting to lift those restrictions

“The market is just the most pressing because she’s got to get venders in if it’s going to happen or not this is the time to get them in,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

As for other events on city property they are being looked at but no decision yet on reducing the restrictions.

“We hadn’t put anything on the common, we had a ribbon cutting for the art sculptures that was it but I think some of the other things that we do on the commons we have to the Sunday night Jazz some of the other things we’ve done in the past,” said Frantom.

The market will be getting its safety plans reviewed by the city so though it’s coming back, it is not totally back to normal.

“Masks will be required we’ll have a station where the public will check in we’ll have hand washing stations social distancing a traffic flow plan,” said Buxton.

And it’s hoped traffic will flow again at the Saturday Market, after a year, cancelled by COVID in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Organizers say they will probably hold off on providing live music and entertainment at first.