AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- Untreated hypertension, or extremely high blood pressure, can be fatal. It can lead to heart attack, stroke and kidney disease. Dr. Mykola Mamenko, a physiologist at the Medical College of Georgia, is researching how people become hypertensive. He has received a $1.9 million grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases to learn how the causes differ for men and women.

“We need to identify the groups of people that have some common traits or reasons behind their hypertension and then treat them selectively so you don't go to the doctor and just keep trying until something works, but you are able to do some blood tests or other types of analysis and receive a therapy that's going to be effective," Mamenko explained.