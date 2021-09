AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) - Covid vaccinations are steadily increasing in Richmond County. This comes on the heels of the vaccine incentive program. Newschannel 6 spoke with a few locals getting their vaccine Friday, and some say it's not all about the money.

"Some people might need the money, but it's kind of sad somebody has to pay you to save your own life," said Edward Ivey.