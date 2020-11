AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) --- A new option for the entire family including your dog could be headed to Aiken.

Right now the sign on the old Found Treasures building on Banks Mill Road says closed but if Good Girl Brewing has its way, it will be the location for a pet-friendly brewing company. They are hoping to produce craft beer and specialty sodas for an on-site taproom and small keg distribution spot right in Aiken. "We evaluated the markets and a couple of other places. I guess the only other one that came on our radar seriously was North Augusta, but ultimately Aiken's our home," Phifer Brewing's Andrew Phifer told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.