A year-long investigation revealed striking irregularities concerning the test results at a Florida high school. (Getty Images)

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Administration of the SAT at South Aiken High School, which was previously scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday October 1, has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 15.

All students registered for the SAT received notification from the College Board regarding the rescheduled date.