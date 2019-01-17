News

Sardis man arrested in drug bust

By:

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 10:57 AM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 10:57 AM EST

Burke County, Ga. (WJBF) - A Burke County man is in jail facing drug charges.

Deputies peformed a search warrant at Dereck "D-Rock" Hilton's home on North Hill Street in Sardis,

Georgia. Investigators found 22 grams of meth, about 75 grams of marijuana and $581 dollars.

They also found scales and packaging material at the 30-year-old's home.

Now Hilton is charged with distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and posession of a gun during a

crime. He is being held at the Burke County Detention Center.

