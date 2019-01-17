Sardis man arrested in drug bust

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Burke County Sheriff's Office)

Burke County, Ga. (WJBF) - A Burke County man is in jail facing drug charges.

Deputies peformed a search warrant at Dereck "D-Rock" Hilton's home on North Hill Street in Sardis,

Georgia. Investigators found 22 grams of meth, about 75 grams of marijuana and $581 dollars.

They also found scales and packaging material at the 30-year-old's home.

Now Hilton is charged with distributing methamphetamine, marijuana and posession of a gun during a

crime. He is being held at the Burke County Detention Center.