Santa’s making virtual visits to kids in quarantine

Turns out, everyone’s at home these days, even Santa Claus.

And given the unusual times we’re in, he wants to check in on the kids. “I wanted to raise the spirits of children who are stuck at home, missing school and friends, and scared about these uncertain times,” Santa told “Good Morning America.”

“I was inspired by the stories of people who share their gifts, talents and abilities to do whatever they can to help their community,” he said.

Luckily, Santa is on social media. He has a Facebook page where parents can schedule a call.

Santa called my own children and they were amazed at what he knew about them. He knew their names and that my oldest loves horses. My youngest couldn’t believe Santa loves “Star Wars” as much as he does.

He enjoys checking in on the kids as much as they enjoy hearing from him, Santa said. He’s making between four and eight appointments a day free of charge. “Most gratifying to me is the pure joy and excitement that Santa’s visit brings to the children! I love to hear the positive feedback from parents who describe my visit as magical. It lifts everyone’s spirits for hours,” he said.

And in trying times, it’s a nice reminder for the children that being on the “nice list” pays off.

“I offer words of encouragement to focus on their school work, be nice to others, wash their hands, and help their parents at home.,” he said. “After all, Santa is watching and I will see them again at Christmas, even though they don’t see me!”