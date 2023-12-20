AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Travelers at Augusta Regional airport are in for a treat as they gear up to fly out, or in, for the holidays.

The airport has already decked its halls and now travelers can enjoy live music as they check-in for flights or wait for their bags.

Every day leading into Christmas, local musicians will be entertaining travelers. Each day starting at 10 a.m., local performers like Bill Karp, John Hobbs and Josephine Johnson are filling the air with Christmas cheer as travelers check in for their flights and wait for their bags.

And starting Wednesday, a very special visitor from the North Pole will greet the young and young at heart.

“We’re excited to have Santa here. He’s really busy this time of year, but he’s taking time out of his schedule to come here and greet people coming through the airport. So, he’ll be in the main foyer of the airport and he’ll be here between the 20th and the 22nd. And so we’re very happy. Again, I know he’s very, very busy,” said Herbert Judon, Executive Director at Augusta Regional Airport.

Santa will bring one lucky person a very special gift this year. For the third year, the airport will have a sweepstakes where someone will win 2 free roundtrip tickets to Washington D.C.

“We do a random drawing and somebody gets two free tickets to DC. So it’s a way to promote our Washington DC flight as well as a gift that we can give to the community for supporting the airport,” Judon explained.

CLICK HERE for more information on when Santa will visit and CLICK HERE for the free ticket sweepstakes.