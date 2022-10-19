AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Wednesday and Thursday, the Sand Hills Garden Club will present A Southern Sojourn, a horticulture and flower show. It’s back after taking a break because of the pandemic.

People can expect to see amazing art centered around flowers as well as their most popular entries- horticulture.

The Sand Hills Garden Club has been around for nearly a century and so has their flower show.

“Sand Hills Garden Club was chartered in 1927. In 1928, we held our first flower show at the Bonnaire Hotel on Walton Way in the old Sun Parlor,” said Frann Bennett, president of the Sand Hills Garden Club.

She said that since the beginning the Club, a member of the Garden Club of America, has hosted a flower show every 4 to 5 years with only a few exceptions.

“Taking a break for World War II and for the pandemic, we got a little behind a couple of years ago. And we’ve held them in different places. Since the Morris Museum was built, this beautiful place where we’re standing, the Morris family has been so generous to allow us to host our last few shows here,” Bennett explained.

Guests can expect elaborate floral designs, horticulture, photography, and botanical arts when they go to the flower show. There are nearly 45 entries in the artistic divisions and nearly 40 classes in the horticulture division, most of which are native trees.

“And the main point of our flower show has always been education. Beauty, of course, and celebration of the artwork and floral design. But we have exhibitors from all over the country. We have judges coming from as far as Hawaii,” said Bennett.

According to Bennett there at 40 active members of the Sand Hills Garden Club and it takes each one of them to organize the event. She said she couldn’t do it without co-chairs Cathy Dolan and Kelly Hagler.

Bennett, who has been a member of the Garden Club for 15 years, said her lifetime of love of gardening fuels her love for the flower show.

“And I think it’s just in my blood. That’s what I think. I grew up with it and it’s still my passion.”

The flower show will take place Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Morris Museum of Art in downtown Augusta. It is free and open to the public.

Wednesday night from 6–7:30 p.m. there will be a cocktail reception, also open to the public. Tickets are $60 per person. Call the museum at (706)724-7501 to reserve yours.

One of the organizations biggest fundraisers of the year is the Christmas greenery sale. Deadlines to order are October 27th. Pick up is November 28th.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.