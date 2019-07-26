Sammie Sias delivers press conference amid allegations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias held a press conference Friday where he addressed serious allegations that have been made against him.

The allegations stem from a letter from a letter written by Willa Hilton, the former director of a summer program at Jamestown Community Center.

Sias opened the conference by stating, “It is unfortunate that I must meet you to address false allegations that are very dangerous to our city, my community and my family. First and foremost I must apologize to my wife, my family and my supporters for their exposure to this situation. I participated in an extended consensual affair with Miss Hilton for two decades.”

In the letter, Hilton accuses Sias of misusing tax dollars and mistreating children.

She also claims he had alcohol and a loaded gun, and sometimes watched pornography at the center.