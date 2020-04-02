Sam Adams to help restaurant workers with $1K grants in 20 states

(WDTN) – Samuel Adams is bringing its Restaurant Strong Fund to 19 additional states, funding over $2 million in contributions to restaurant workers across the country.

The brewery said in a release Thursday in one week, nearly $500,000 has already been distributed to workers thanks to The Greg Hill Foundation’s mission to provide immediate assistance to restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 closures.

Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating the money to kickstart funding in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.

Samual Adams said there are more than one million restaurants in the U.S. employing more than 15 million employees who are especially vulnerable to the effects of Covid-19 closures. During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation said they recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support.

Initially unveiled in Massachusetts on March 18th on the heels of mandated Covid-19 closures in Boston, the original Restaurant Strong Fund raised nearly $500,000 from 2,000 individual donors in its first week, with support from athletes David Ortiz to Jimmy Develin and chefs Ming Tsai, Chris Coombs and Ken Oringer, according to organizers. Samuel Adams said it quickly realized the need was widespread and desire to support was even stronger.

Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation said it plans to support restaurant industry workers by providing as many $1,000 grants to eligible grantees as possible.

To qualify for grant assistance, you must satisfy all of the following requirements:

Completed Application Form in employed state

Full-time restaurant employee (Min. 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)

Employed for 3 months or longer at the same location

Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub

Submit the last two pay stubs received

To join in donating, apply for a grant or learn more, visit www.restaurantstrong.org. Donations and applications will be accepted starting Friday, April 3 through April 24.