AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- It’s the most wonderful time of year, and local nonprofit organizations are making sure kids experience the Christmas magic.

The Salvation Army “Angel Tree” initiative gives children the chance at a guaranteed Christmas. Serving more than 500 families and 1,300 kids.

“The toy room and then I started packing up the packages and then we started grabbing the dolls to put up, and then the pre-k stuff with the books and the games,” Denver Davis said.

Denver Davis is a young volunteer and tells me it makes his heart happy.

“I– I love that people, like there’s people out there who love to help kids.”

The idea was to pop off a tag from the Kroc Center’s Christmas tree and donate a gift. Tuesday, December 19th was the drive pickup and Wednesday morning the overflow remained.

“Today is just really the last few that we’ll pick up that weren’t able to make it yesterday,” Salvation Army Lt. Core Assistant Jamie Dupree said.

Jamie Dupree is the Lt. Core Assistant for the local Salvation Army and says the toy drive and distribution couldn’t have been possible without the help of the community and volunteers.

“Everybody just is thankful that the community showed out so well. I mean, they got great gifts and people were lining up saying thank you here up at the front and at the sideview when we brought out the gifts and were just thankful to receive…”

Dupree believes, despite the hard times people might be facing, the love the community showed this year is the definition of a Christmas miracle.

“Thank you so much for all you did, we could not do this without you– so many families were blessed this year.”

“Volunteering for me is good for the children and everybody that’s gonna get something that doesn’t have a family,” Davis said.

This does mark the end of the 2023 Angel Tree drive, but the Salvation Army initiative will pick back up next year.