AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- The Salvation Army’s Center of hope is asking for your help to provide meals for people who come through their doors daily.

“we average about 80 to 90 people a night so those people we provide breakfast and dinner for so that’s over 100 some meals and then we also serve the community” said Olga Gonzalez, Director of social services.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is seeing an increase in demand for meals…. and at the same time, a shortage in kitchen staff.

“this increase we’ve seen it being steady the past few months where as before we would do 20 community meals and not we’re doing up to 45 50 meals a day” said Gonzalez.

Since October of last year, The Salvation Army of Augusta has provided more than 60 thousand meals to clients. To make sure no one goes hungry, they’re seeking help from local restaurants, businesses, and volunteers.

“we really have a great relationship with Tbonez once a month they come and give us ready made meals which really helps us a lot because right now my kitchen staff is just one person I’ve had to step in and cook my shelter manager has had to step in and cook” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says donations from the community can also be a big help.

“With just five dollars donated to the salvation army you can feed two people in a day so helping out looks different for everyone right”

You can help the Salvation Army September 23rd by dropping off non-perishable foods. WJBF News Channel 6 is teaming up with Augusta Mall to host a food drive for the Salvation Army. It’s from noon to 6PM in the Dillard’s overflow parking lot at Augusta Mall.