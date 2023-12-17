AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- It’s the most wonderful time of year, and local nonprofit organizations are making sure kids experience the Christmas magic.

The Salvation Army “Angel Tree” initiative gives children the chance at a guaranteed Christmas.

“Seeing how much people really care about our children in our community because it’s a lot of kids out here that don’t have anything and this is what they depend on,” Salvation Army Core Mission Associate Angela Mixon said.

It’s as easy as popping off a tag from the Christmas tree at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center and giving the gift of joy.

“Each box represents a family, and that family then we put tags out– we put those tags out before Thanksgiving, people would shop for those, pull the tag, see the size, see the wish– all that kind of stuff and then they would purchase those and deliver them to the Kroc. We then take them, sort them and make sure that we have everything ready to go,” Salvation Army’s Jonathan Raymer said.

Salvation Army Core Mission Associate Angela Mixon tells NewsChannel 6, the real angels are the ones gifting the smiles children will have Christmas morning.

“The main thing is the love that pe–people can have all kinds of differences, but the love that they have this time of year to come together, to make sure that these children are taken care of, is amazing…,” Mixon said.

The organization serves more than 500 families in the CSRA and each child within the family will feel special on December 25th.

“So, each tag has that code– on the box is the code– that’s what helps us with connecting that to the right family and then sometimes we have some that get adopted and maybe don’t get returned. So, we also put out what’s called ‘Forgotten Angels…,’” Raymer said.

December 19th, the boxes of toys and other items will be distributed to the families. But Salvation Army leaders say they have boxes that still need to be filled.

“The biggest need is always those older kids like 10, 11, 12-year-old kids, and a lot of that is like tablets, board games, electronic games and scooters. Those are a lot of the things that are more difficult to fill…,” Raymer said.

To donate gift items, feel free to drop off at the Kroc Center by Monday December 18th.