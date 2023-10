AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Salvation Army is holding a community Thanksgiving dinner.

It will be held Thursday, November 23, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 607 Park Avenue in Aiken.

The announcement comes on the heels of an annual tradition: One Table Aiken was canceled for this year.

Meanwhile, if you want to volunteer or make monetary or prepared food donations for the community Thanksgiving dinner, contact 803-641-4141.