AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The temperatures next week will be extremely high and the heat index will not be our friend.

The Salvation Army of Aiken doesn’t offer cooling stations but the organization will provide icee pop or bottles of ice water to help beat the heat.

Starting Tuesday, June 14, the following locations will have the refreshments:

3730 Richland Ave

604 Park Ave

103 Silverbluff

640 Laurens St

322 Gayle Ave

If you would like to donate, you can bring those items to any one of those locations.