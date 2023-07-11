AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army of Augusta is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in its ongoing mission to combat homelessness in the community.

In partnership with other local agencies, The Salvation Army of Augusta has assisted a total of 123 individuals in finding stable housing or reuniting them with their families, including 20 families and 39 children.

What makes this milestone even more remarkable is the fact that, in this fiscal year alone, The Salvation Army of Augusta has helped more individuals transition from homelessness to housing than in the past two years combined.

The Salvation Army of Augusta has been building an effective network of partner agencies and discovering solutions to address the complex challenges faced by those experiencing homelessness.

Major Jonathan Raymer, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Augusta says, “With the increased cost of housing and utilities, taking an individual from homeless to stable housing is an expensive process that requires the non-profit community to work together to find solutions. Without our donors supporting the Red Kettle campaign and donating throughout the year, we could not have achieved this amazing number.”

Securing housing is just one crucial piece of the puzzle in our fight to eradicate homelessness. Homeless prevention programs, providing clothing, meals and shelter are all part of the mission of The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army of Augusta relies on the generosity and support of the Augusta community to provide these emergency services.

Monetary and physical donations, as well as volunteer engagement, are essential for the organization to continue its mission and the progress made thus far.

To donate, volunteer, or learn more about our mission, visit SalvationArmyAugusta.org or contact Janelys Villalta, Marketing and Public Relations Manager at (706) 421-3047 or janelys.villalta@uss.salvationarmy.org.