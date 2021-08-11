Saluda lightning strike, fire after storms reported

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A lightning strike and a fire were reported in Saluda County.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Wednesday, August 11 on Highway 121 near Butler Road. The sheriff’s office along with several county fire departments and the South Carolina Forestry Commission responded.

“A fire break has been established around the fire and it has been deemed safe.,” officials said.

“Residents may observe fire burning in the wood line of this area tonight but it will be monitored and should not be a danger or threat,” they added.