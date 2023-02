SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County.

Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5.

We’re told a motorist was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and a utility pole.

The victim died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity from the coroner’s office.