SALUDA COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a coat drive for the month of February.

Each day throughout this month, people are welcome to donate coats, jackets, blankets, comforters, stocking hats, gloves, etc.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Christ Central Mission Station in Saluda to make sure these items are given to those in need.

Items can be dropped off at 100 Law Enforcement Drive in Saluda from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.