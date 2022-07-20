SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On July 19th just before 5:00pm, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a individual who had fallen into Lake Murray from a boat.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Newberry County Rescue Squad, and Little Mountain Rescue Squad all responded to help in the search for the individual.

The search went well into the night time hours and was suspended until day light Wednesday morning.

The body of this individual was recovered at 9:30 am this morning.

Their identity has not been released.