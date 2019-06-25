SAIL’s new leader wants transparency

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Parents of kids at Columbia County’s School for Arts Infused Learning can expect a few changes this year, with a new leader on board.

SAIL recently announced its new Chief Academic Officer and with just a few weeks on the job he’s already hoping to change the school’s reputation by improving communication.



Meet Chief Academic Officer Gene Dunn.

“What you see is what you get,” he said while talking with NewsChannel 6 in his new office. “I am not going to tell you one thing and do something else. But it’s very important that the parents understand that as well.”

Dunn takes the helm at SAIL after a rocky school year. NewsChannel 6 was there as parents opened up about a lack of answers surrounding firings and the removal of board members and personnel. But Dunn is looking forward to the new year and said parents can expect consistency with staff.

“Some leaders have that style of ‘my way or the highway’ and cleaning house and that is not the way I work,” he assured. “I’m still an educator, so just like students have to learn, we also have to build up teachers as well.”

So what can we expect to be different? Well, Dunn issued a call to parents on the school’s social media page. He wants them to send questions directly to him for ‘accurate answers.’

He also said for the first time, SAIL will extend to 8th grade and is looking to offer those students high school credit, a move that will put them on the pathway to accreditation.

He said, “I’m collaborating with teachers on expectations in the classroom. I really believe in being transparent. I don’t want them to come in apprehensive about what to expect. I want them to know we work together as a team.”

Dunn also writes a blog and is getting the school its first Twitter page too. School starts August 8.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins