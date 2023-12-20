AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- “We’ve seen a huge increase since Thanksgiving so during thanksgiving time we had two people in our shelter that Sunday afterwards we were at compacity which was 24 so we have definitely seen an increase over this past holiday more so than we have in past holidays” said Aimee Hall, Safe Homes of Augusta Executive Director.

Many as at high risk of domestic violence during this time of year. Safe Homes of Augusta provides resources like workshops, a crisis hotline, and mental health guidance.

“we know that holidays bring A lot of extra stress upon us whether it be financially kids being home from school, so we do offer other resources in house, so we do have a counseling department” said Hall.

“as a counselor it’s myself we have another counselors and we have a master level intern counselors we see the individuals that are upstairs in the shelter and than we have outreach clients that we see as well” said Hannah Brown, Safe Homes Counselor

The Safe Homes counseling services give people the opportunity to open up to professors about their trauma and experiences. Everything at the facility is confidential

“it’s really important that they know those things so there’s a sense of community sense of being that there are other individuals go through very similar situations that they’re going through” said Brown

But they tell me it’s important for people to take that first step to getting help.

” One thing that we know is ones someone is in a domestic violence situation they have to be ready to leave as much as we want to say please come on and come we know that’s know the correct thing to say because they have to be ready, we know when leaving a domestic violence situation that’s the most dangerous time” said Hall.

Safe homes also highly encourage anyone to us their safety hotline for help by dialing the number (706-736-2499).