AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — “SABOTAGE” is a thought-provoking stage play presented by Raisin AJ Productions that revolves around the life of Paula, a woman whose trust in men is shattered by unexpected events. As Paula navigates the challenges of her personal and family life while striving to achieve her goals, the play explores themes of trust, self-sabotage, and the obstacles that can get in the way of our aspirations. With a mix of humor and unpredictability, the play offers a relatable and engaging narrative that delves into the complexities of human relationships and personal growth without giving away too many plot details.

The play is scheduled for November 4 at the Imperial Theater.

You can also be a part of the team by emailing: auditionscga@gmail.com

Miss Monquie and Tanya Gibbs joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share more about what you can expect.