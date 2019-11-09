S.C. sheriff accused of domestic violence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WJFB) — The Sheriff of Colleton County, South Carolina is facing charges.

Andy Strickland is charged with one count of second-degree domestic violence.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on November 7.

An arrest warrant reveals during an argument, Strickland assaulted “a household member” by punching the victim in the face, with a closed fist, more than once. The punches caused “moderate bodily injury.”

The victim also sustained a defensive injury to the arm in an attempt to protect their face.

Strickland physically took possession of cell phones, blocking access, preventing the victim from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance. He also damaged the vehicle the person was attempting to flee in.

Strickland was arrested and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.