AIKEN COUNTY, Sc. (WJBF) – Weather conditions this weekend in South Carolina counties have been way better than what what EMA offices prepared for, officials said.

Counties that were supposed to get the most rainfall have had no signs of flooding, damages and very little- to no power outages so far.

“It is drastically lower,” Kara Troy, the interim director of Allendale County EMA. “We only started getting rain this morning about 6, 6:30 and we’ve only had a light, constant rainfall. Nothing too major.”

According to our LIVE VIPIR 6 radar, Aiken County has a 10th of an inch to an inch and a half of rain across the county. Barnwell, Bamberg and Saluda county have up to an inch, and Allendale and Edgefield county have only around a 10th of an inch.

Many EMA officials said they were relieved that the weather wasn’t as predicted.

“It’s a good thing because it always helps to bring in our EOC staff to go over plans together, which we have done many times,” said Paul Matthews, the director of Aiken County EMA. “We have a very seasoned team here in Aiken County and it’s always good for us to get together, but it’s always great that we don’t have any impacts to the county.”

Although storms coming in from Hurricane Ian spared most of the CSRA, officials said that it’s still important for people to be prepared because storms like this can change very quickly.

“We can’t close our eyes or turn our backs on it because we know how these storms are very unpredictable,” Kara Troy, the Allendale EMA interim director said. “So until it passes all the way through and has died down, we still have to keep our eyes open because anything is possible.”

Community members can go to poweroutage.us to check their counties for local power outages.