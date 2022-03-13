AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) First Baptist Church Augusta is hosting a non-denominational prayer service for the people of Ukraine, Sunday.

The service will be streamed live at 4 p.m.

Participants include:

  • Dr. Will Dyer, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Augusta
  • Congressman Rick Allen
  • Rabbi David Sirull, Adas Yeshurum Synagogue
  • Dawson Booth, Augusta University Student
  • Imam Jawad Rasul, Islamic Society of Augusta
  • Rev. Sonia Sullivan-Clifton, Chaplain at Episcopal Day School
  • Dr. Kenneth Martin, Pastor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
  • Fr. Mark Ross, Pastor at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
  • Dr. Joshua Searle, Spurgeon’s College in London
  • Ch. (Col.) Jeff Voyles, Senior Chaplain at Fort Gordon
  • Dr. Rodger Murchison