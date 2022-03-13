AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – First Baptist Church Augusta is hosting a non-denominational prayer service for the people of Ukraine, Sunday.
The service will be streamed live at 4 p.m.
Participants include:
- Dr. Will Dyer, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Augusta
- Congressman Rick Allen
- Rabbi David Sirull, Adas Yeshurum Synagogue
- Dawson Booth, Augusta University Student
- Imam Jawad Rasul, Islamic Society of Augusta
- Rev. Sonia Sullivan-Clifton, Chaplain at Episcopal Day School
- Dr. Kenneth Martin, Pastor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
- Fr. Mark Ross, Pastor at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
- Dr. Joshua Searle, Spurgeon’s College in London
- Ch. (Col.) Jeff Voyles, Senior Chaplain at Fort Gordon
- Dr. Rodger Murchison