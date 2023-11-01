AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- A special concert will be happening soon to raise funds for a local Jewish museum. Nikita Dennis has the story.

“ I know that I can bring the community together around a big, big show that’s very expensive and I really wanted to see if I can do something that’s more nimble and less expensive” said Russell Joel Brown, singer.

Russell Joel Brown, Augusta native and Broadway singer is bringing a long awaited concert to the Adas Yeshurun synagogue.. helping to raise money for the opening of the Augusta Jewish museum.

“ Velvet voices then and now is a concert that celebrates the music of Frank Sinatra Nat king Cole Luther Vandross and Gregory Porter it is also a memorial concert to Susan Steinburg who was a community advocate very involved here at the synagogue and in the Jewish community”

The concert is not only a dedication to famous musicians but the Jewish community in Augusta.

Brown says Susan Steinburg plays a big role in this performance.

“ She was a huge lover of music and of the arts and so and we set about putting it together and it of course has gained much more significant now that she has passed she passed during the time we were putting it together and because of the conflict in Israel”

The concert will also be Brown’s farewell to the community, as he takes his talents to New York City

“ I lived in New York for 27 years so it’s like a second home of mine and I’ll leave Augusta with many great memories and of course I’ll continue to still come back here”

In Augusta Nikita Dennis WJBF NewsChannel 6

ANCHOR TAG: The concert will take place on Novemember 12th at 3PM tickets are available on the Augusta Jewish Museum website.