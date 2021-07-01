Rush drummer Neil Peart’s ‘Silver Surfers’ car collection to be auctioned

Rush drummer Neil Peart was an icon in the musical world. He also was a major car buff, and soon car and music fans can experience the hot metal and oil of his car collection.

Seven of Peart’s sports cars from a better vanished time are heading to the Gooding & Company auction to be held during Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, California. Peart died of cancer in January 2020.

Neil Peart’s 1964 Aston martin DB5, image courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Matt Scannell.

Peart called the cars his “Silver Surfers” for the riding-the-wave feeling he had while driving the cars on the California coast. All of the cars are silver with the exception of a black Shelby Cobra 289, and all were kept as new as in Peart’s dearest dream.

Neil Peart’s 1964 Shelby Cobra 289, image courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker.

Estimated to sell between $900,000 and $1 million, the Cobra is chassis CXS224. It was restored in the mid-2000s, and bought by Peart in 2015. A very clean example, it features chrome wire wheels and a side exhaust.

Neil Peart’s 1963 Chevy Corvette, image courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

The Cobra represented a collaboration between the British brand AC and the American tuner Shelby. The other American car is a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette split-window coupe, which is estimated to go for $150,000-$180,000. Chassis 30837S109652 is silver with a red interior and the 340-hp 327-cubic-inch V-8. It was restored in 2011 before Peart bought it.

The rest of the collection consists of classic European sports cars.

Neil Peart’s 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, image courtesy of Gooding & Co. Photo by Brian Henniker.

Estimated to be the most expensive car in the lineup at $1.2 to $1.5 million, the 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S features air conditioning and Campagnolo cast-alloy wheels. It is chassis number 4042.

Neil Peart’s 1964 Aston Martin DB5, image courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

Perhaps the most iconic car of the collection is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5, which is estimated to fetch $650,000-$725,000. Made famous as a James Bond car, just over 1,000 DB5s were ever built. This is chassis DB5/1690/R, and it features a navy blue leather interior, a ZF 5-speed manual transmission, and Borrani wire wheels.

Neil Peart’s 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider, image courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Mike Maez.

.The 1965 Maserati Mistral is one of only 125 Spiders built during the car’s eight-year run, and a total of only 953 Mistrals were ever built. Peart had the car restored by Ken Lovejoy in California. Chassis number AM109/S*049* has an oxblood leather interior, and Gooding & Company estimates it will sell for $575,000-$650,000.

Neil Peart’s 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe image courtesy of Gooding & Co. Photo by Mike Maez.

The auction house says the 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe will go for $250,000-$300,000. One of 425 produced, chassis AM 115 49 2428 has a tan leather interior and Campagnolo center-lock wheels. Peart bought it when it was imported from Europe in 2013.

Neil Peart’s 1964 Jaguar E-Type Coupe, image courtesy of Gooding & Company. Photo by Brian Henniker

The final offering is arguably the best looking. It’s a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-liter Coupe, chassis 890630. It has a red leather interior and some modern parts, including a Tremec 5-speed manual transmission, Wilwood disc brakes, upgraded suspension components, and a lightweight flywheel. It’s estimated to command $140,000-$160,000.

Sadly, there’s no red Barchetta in the collection.

The adrenaline surge of bidding will take place at the Gooding & Company auction on Aug. 13-14. Buyers are welcome to go screaming through the valleys near their white-haired uncles’ farms.