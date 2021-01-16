Rural communities without vaccine

SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WJBF) — Many South Carolinians are running into problems with the vaccination registration process.

One concern is for residents living in rural communities.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control vaccine locator shows locations across the state — but most are not in less-populated areas. “If they’re able to travel to the closest provider that does have vaccine, get vaccinated there,” South Carolina Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

Location Vaccine Availability Accepting Appointments Barnwell No locations available — Bamberg One location Yes Allendale One location No Saluda No locations available — McCormick One location Yes

*As of 9:52 p.m., January 15.

“We’re going to be working with people such as the federally qualified health centers, which are in many of the rural and underserved areas, to help provide vaccine to them — to become vaccine providers.

You’re asked to continue to check DHEC’s Vaccine Locator tool. More providers are expected to be added frequently.