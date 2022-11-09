AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An incumbent and a political newcomer well known in the community may face a school board runoff in Augusta.

In the race to lead Richmond County BOE’s District 2, you find two men vying for the role. One has served for the past eight years and the other has an education background.

Charlie Hannah told NewsChannel 6 he’s passionate about trade education for students and wants to build on that.

“We have a 20 or 30 year gap of qualified trade technicians,” he told us.

Hannah, the current BOE president who’s running for his third term, said he wants another shot at the position because he also wants to strongly support teachers and encourage teaching beyond standardized testing.

“We’re constantly criticized about test scores. But I stand on the foundation that the test score does not teach the whole child nor does it describe the whole child’s capability,” Hannah explained.

But in Richmond County, you need 50 percent of the vote and at 49 and a half percent, he missed that mark. That means he could face the second runner up, long time pastor and former educator Rev. Larry Fryer, who gained close to 34 percent of the votes.

Rev. Larry Fryer said, “Safe schools is one. I’ve seen so many fights in various schools. Not only here, but in other communities.”

Rev. Fryer, a Paine College graduate, said he taught middle school in the district and was a parent facilitator along with other roles. He said with that experience, he’s got plans in place.

“Support for our young people in the area of academics. And in the area of behavior. In the area of attendance and of course, high salaries,” he said.

Rev. Fryer wants others to know that he values education and diversity just like slain civil rights hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Hannah added that Augusta – Richmond County has people who are innovative and teachers can be encouraged to bring that skill out of children.

Richmond County Board of Elections Chair Travis Doss said it looks like there may be a runoff, but first, they must certify votes. That takes place on November 15 at 2:00 p.m. A runoff is scheduled for December 6 with advanced voting beginning November 28.