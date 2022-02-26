AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Saturday morning, the Augusta Sports Council and Augusta University held their 14th Annual half marathon, 10K, and 5K race. It was back in person after being held virtually in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Virtual races gained popularity over the last two years when in person events were cancelled. Now that we are seeing things go back to normal, the Augusta Sports Council thought it was time to bring the race back to an in person event.

“We haven’t had an in person race in a while, so it’s very surreal. It’s very, like, pinch ourselves, is this really happening. So were’ just ready, we’re just excited to be back to doing what we love to do,” said Michelle Naval, CEO of the Augusta Sports Council.

Naval said that while she is glad people could still be involved in racing virtually, there is nothing like an in person event.

“The energy is completely different. You know, and I think last year people were wanting to do something, but you just didn’t have the closeness. The connectivity.”

This is Michelle Rollins’s 4th year running the Augusta University 5K. She said she started after having weight loss surgery in 2017. Her support group decided to run it together as another way to continue their health journey. Rollins said she still can’t believe she is able to run races like this one and that the first race was tough.

“And I walked run because I have a bad ankle. I was never supposed to be able to walk. So to do this, was just amazing,” Rollins smiled.

Rollins explained that she participated in the virtual race last year, but it just wasn’t the same.

“Last year was fun, but it as lonely, because I live in a rural area, so I was doing it alone. This year is more… there is more excitement because I’m with a group,” she said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing, you know, what happens with this. But, it’s a lot more exciting than it was last year.”

Rollins and her group ran for health, some ran for fun, but other ran for a cause.

65 Roses is a fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. It’s called 65 Roses because– in 1965 a boy with the disease over heard his mother making calls to raise money for the foundation. He thought she was saying 65 roses. Now that’s the term children with Cystic Fibrosis use when talking about their condition.

Susanne Muenzel works at Children’s Hospital of Georgia and has worked with 65 Roses since 2012.

“Cystic Fibrosis is just such a big part of my heart. I’m just really passionate about working with this patient population and it’s very burdensome and it’s very expensive and so just raising money and awareness to help support the families,” Muenzel said.

Two of Natalie and Douglas Pullen’s children have Cystic Fibrosis. They said groups like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and 65 Roses are like a lifeline.

“And our support group here in Augusta is really what makes challenging the disease attainable,” said Douglass Pullen.

Naval said no matter why people choose to run, the Sports Council is happy to be able to hold the race in person again.

“I think like a lot of events, people are just ready to get back to maybe doing something with their friends, with their families for a cause. And so, we’re just happy to be able to be hopefully the event for that, for them.”

Registration for next year’s race is open now. It will take place on February 25. CLICK HERE to register.