AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You can run for hope in the third annual Augusta Dream Center Run for Hope 5K, Saturday, October 9.

The Kiddie Dash is from 8:30 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

The 5K Walk and Run are from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

All proceeds from the race will go directly to supporting the programs at the Dream Center.

You can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Augusta/ADCRunForHope.