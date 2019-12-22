Rotary Club of Barnwell County’s Secret Santa Program helps area children at Christmas time

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) — Children in Barnwell County will have a merrier Christmas thanks to the generosity of others.

It’s thanks to the Rotary Club of Barnwell County’s Secret Santa program.

Local residents sponsored area children through the program.

Wrapped packages were brought to the Hagood Avenue gym on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Parents/guardians picked them up on Thursday and Friday.

The Barnwell club works with the Department of Social Services to find out which children to provide for.

We’re told nearly 250 children received toys.