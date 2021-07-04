Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Mark your calendars for July 14th through the 30th, because the Ronald McDonald House Savannah River Challenge is happening in two weeks.

Last year the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta was defeated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Empire. Let this year be change a time for support.

This year the Ronald McDonald House, sponsored my WJBF ask you to help us win this race!

The virtual race will begin on July 14th! They can’t wait to see how far their donors can take them this year.

For more information or interested in supporting click on the link below.