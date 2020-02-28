Roll over crash in Burke County closes road, brings down power lines

BURKE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office & EMA Fire & Rescue are on scene at Griffin Landing Road near Highway 23 with a single vehicle crash.

We’re told the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck a power pole, and rolled over.

The three people in the car have minor injuries.

Authorities say live power lines are down and Georgia Power has been notified.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the road is closed in both directions and will be for a while.

