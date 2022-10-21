AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- On Saturday afternoon, local activists are hosting Roe Roe Roe the Vote: March to the Polls. It’s an event directed at getting people out to vote, while reinforcing the pro-choice stance on women’s reproductive rights.

Organizers are expecting anywhere from 50 to 100 people to join the march on Saturday afternoon.

Participants will gather at Lots B and C on 12th and Telfair Streets for a short rally before they begin their march to the municipal building.

Once there, they will stand in line to vote if they haven’t already and wave to drivers passing by.

The primary goal of the event is to get folks out to vote, but also to continue to rally for women’s reproductive rights.

“Women’s reproductive rights have taken a huge hit. So, that will be talked about a lot on Saturday. So, make no mistake that we are out there to reinforce our stance at being pro-choice, being pro a woman’s right to control her own body. Access to birth control, certainly access to abortions,” said Elizabeth Hahn, a sponsor of the event.

Voter Dana Buck said he doesn’t believe in abortion, but believes there should be exceptions for rape and incest. He said he doesn’t agree with the marchers’ point of view, but he does commend them for working to get people to the polls.

“They should vote. Whether you’re against it or for it, you have a God given right to vote and that’s your amendment right and you should do it. And I have voted ever since I was 18 and now I’m 76.And I have voted– whether I’m against it or not, I vote,” said Buck.

People will gather for the rally at 1 p.m. on Saturday before they march. The Municipal Building will be open for early voting on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

