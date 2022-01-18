Rock Fore! Dough is Back for Masters Week 2022

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – First Tee – Augusta is pleased to announce Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough will return in 2022 for the event’s 18th Annual concert with the amazing lineup of Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Ray Fulcher, guest appearance by Charles Kelley of Lady A, and DJ Rock.

Local favorite Whiskey Run will open the concert, which will take place Masters Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Lady A Pavilion in Evans Towne Center Park.



Tickets will go on sale at 10am Friday, January 21 at RockForeDough.com.

Advance General Admission tickets are $40 each and will go up to $50 Day of Show.

Limited Pit Passes are available for $75 each.

Ticket prices include all ticketing fees.

Children 5 & under will receive free General Admission with a ticketed adult.

Everyone must have a ticket to enter the Pit Area regardless of age.

VIP table information is available by emailing mgt@gluestickmusic.com.