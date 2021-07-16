Robbery under investigation in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a robbery in Edgefield County.

According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the suspect entered the Enmarket convenience store in Edgefield at 1012 Columbia Rd. at 2 a.m. Friday early morning with a small handgun wrapped in fabric and proceeded to fight with the on-duty clerk.

A picture has been released with a social media post of the suspected robber.

If you know who the person in the picture maybe, contact the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-637-5337