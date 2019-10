AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Road repairs will be taking place in Aiken on Thursday, October 17 starting at 11:59 p.m.

959 Dougherty Road and Hunstman Drive SW at Hitchcock Parkway will be under repair.

You’re asked to avoid the area if you can but if not, use caution.

Crews should wrap up by 8 a.m.