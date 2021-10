NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A stretch of roadway in North Augusta is scheduled to be closed for about five days.

Starting October 27 at 8 a.m., Observatory Ave will be closed between West Martintown Rd and Clay St. It will reopen at 4 p.m. each day. Work should be completed by Friday, October 29 at 4 p.m. Observatory Ave. will be open for Halloween weekend.

It will then the same section will be closed again on Monday, November 1 for asphalt paving and will reopen by 4 p.m.