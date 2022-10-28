COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There will be road closures and detours on River Island Parkway, beginning at the entrance off Blackstone Camp Road.

Officials say that the closure will be due to crews rehabilitating and resurfacing River Island Parkway.

The roadwork will be from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. starting Wednesday, November 2nd until Wednesday, November 9th except Saturday and Sunday.

Officials are asking for homeowners to please turn off sprinklers during these times.

During these work times the following detour routes should be used:

• Day 1 | Wednesday, November 2 (7am-7pm): The entrance to River Island Parkway off of Blackstone Camp Road will be completely closed. All traffic will need to enter and exit the subdivision using Brant Drive off of Blackstone Camp Road.

• Days 2-5 | Thursday, November 3 thru Wednesday, November 9 (7am-7pm, Saturday and Sunday excluded): The exiting lane of River Island Parkway to Blackstone Camp Road will remain open but the entrance lane off of Blackstone Camp Road will be closed. To enter the subdivision, drivers will need to continue to use Brant Drive off of Blackstone Camp Road.

Officials say the driving public and residents are to expect the following:

• Driveways will be blocked at times due to milling, base reclamation, and paving activities. They will work as quickly as possible for access to driveways.

• During the cleaning process an Industrial Air Blower will be utilized to clean the roadway (expect dust).

• Please do not park in the roadway during the listed dates and times. Vehicles left in roadway will be towed at owners’ expense.