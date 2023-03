AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Heads up if you’re going to be in Aiken this week.

The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department says Monday, March 6 at 9 .m., 2001 Pine Log Rd eastbound near Casaba Dr. will be closed due to water repair work.

You’re asked to watch out for utility workers and obey all warning signs and cones.