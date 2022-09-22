BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge pick-up truck.
According to Aiken County dispatch, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Sand Bar Ferry Road and Bonner Lane in Beech Island.
The call came in at 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, stating that there were injuries and a confirmed roll-over.
EMS has been dispatched to the scene.
Officials say Sand Bar Ferry Road will be shut down for awhile.
Motorists should fine an alternate route.
NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to that crash, we’ll bring you the latest details when they become available.