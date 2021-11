AIKEN COUNTY (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a crash on Beaver Dam and Wire Roads in Aiken County.

According to the dispatch, the call came in about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning as an accident with serious injuries.

A medical helicopter is on the way to the crash scene.

At this time the intersection of Wire Road and Beaver Dam Road is blocked.

Motorists should find an alternate route.