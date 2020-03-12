‘Riverdale’ production shut down after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

(ABC News) – That’s a wrap on “Riverdale” — at least for the time being.

Production for the popular CW show has been shut down “out of an abundance of caution” after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. Warner Bros. Television confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.”

WBTV also confirmed that the crew member affected is “currently receiving medical evaluation.”

“Riverdale” stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart. It was in the middle of shooting its fourth season when everything was shut down. There was no mention of when production for the teen series is expected to start up again.

This is just the latest of shows that have begun taking precautions in the wake of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

CBS’ “Survivor” halted production on filming its 41st season and shows like “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “The View” have started filming without their typical live audiences.

