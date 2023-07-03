AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re stocking up on food and firecrackers this week, you’re not alone. But a lot of budgets for the holiday aren’t what they used to be.

It’s the busiest week of the year for Lanier’s Meat Market.

Wayne Lanier, the owner, said inflation and supply and demand have impacted some of their prices.

“Price on chicken is good, price on pork is good, although the Boston butts have been more expensive, but beef prices, steak prices are high, although we have some good value,” he said.

One shopper we spoke to is having a big cookout on Independence Day, and is splitting the cost of food and fireworks with family.

“I think that would be very expensive if you had to buy it all on your own,” said Louise Brisco.

Over at Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks, fireworks shipping costs have impacted some prices.

“Shipping has accelerated and that does cause sometimes prices to go up. We try to maintain our prices and we have the lowest prices around,” said Skip Playford, the manager.

One man we spoke to has been going to Wacky Wayne’s for years, driving all the way from Appling.

His pockets are feeling the impact from higher prices all over.

“I’ve noticed a big price difference. The stuff I’m buying here for a hundred and forty dollars, used to be a hundred and that was the last couple of years ago,” said Jason Brewer. “So inflation is hitting not only everything we have, but it’s also hitting the fireworks for fun.”

But, that’s not stopping him from having a good time.

“I’m a patriotic person, kids love it, its a good way to gather around, have fun and just celebrate July Fourth,” Brewer said.

Despite having to pay a little extra this year, people we spoke to said it’s worth it when it comes to spending time with friends and family.